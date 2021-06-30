The conclusion: WI Senate votes on tax and police use-of-force bills

(WFRV) – The state Senate met Wednesday to vote on select bills involving business equipment tax and establishing a uniform policy for Wisconsin’s police use-of-force.

Local 5 will update this article with the conclusion of the bills voted on by the Senate. The outcome is below.

Senate kills business equipment tax, sends bill to Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has sent a bill that would eliminate a tax on business equipment to Gov. Tony Evers. The measure would eliminate the so-called personal property tax, a tax business pay on items such as furniture and machinery, on Jan. 1, 2022.

The Senate passed the measure Wednesday and sent it on to Evers. The Assembly passed the bill late Tuesday night.

The state budget includes includes $202 million for local governments to offset the lost revenue.

Assembly Republicans amended the bill Tuesday to backfill the state transportation fund with $20 million this fiscal year and $44 million every subsequent fiscal year to offset the loss of tax revenue from railroad equipment.

Wisconsin Senate sends police use-of-force bill to governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has sent a bill that establishes a uniform use-of-force policy for Wisconsin to Gov. Tony Evers.

Under the bill, police can use force based on the totality of a situation’s circumstances, whether the suspect is threatening officers or others and whether the suspect is resisting or fleeing.

Police could use deadly force only as a last resort. Assembly Republicans amended the bill earlier this month at the request of the Milwaukee police union to delay implementation until January and remove criminal liability for an officer who should have intervened when another officer is illegally using force.

The Senate passed the bill on a voice vote Wednesday and sent it on to Evers.