TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A store in Two Rivers announced the closure of its physical location after 19 years in the community.

Unique Flying Objects (UFO) posted on their Facebook that they are closing their store on Washington Street in Two Rivers. They wanted to mention that they are not going out of business, but rather closing the physical store.

UFO mentions that they are pivoting towards organizing kite festivals and selling kites and related merchandise at the festivals. Kites Over Lake Michigan is still reportedly scheduled for this year.

They plan to leave their Washington Street location by the end of May 2022. That was UFO’s location for the last 19 years.

The building is for sale, and they expect that they will have to vacate the location after it is sold. UFO’s website is still up and they will still do custom flags and banners for customers. On their website, they call themselves ‘the coolest store on the lakeshore’.

Everything in stock will be 40% off through the end of May. This deal is reportedly only available in-store and not online. Anyone with a gift certificate is asked to use them.

The store said they will still be around, just not at the store known as UFO.

Their full statement can be viewed here. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.