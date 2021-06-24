The Dino Stroll makes a stop in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Dinosaurs will be at the Resch Expo all weekend long.

The Dino Stroll is making a stop at Green Bay for the first time. The tour is making 42 stops throughout the year, bringing in a new experience for guests.

During the stroll, guests will see almost 75 life-like creatures, reptiles and life-size dinosaurs, with most standing over 25 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long, including T-Rex, Velociraptors, Stegosaurus, and others.

Each dinosaur has a plague in front of it, this details the history of the reptile. Dino Stroll will be an interactive event allowing guests to walk along, stand next to, and touch some of the life-size dinosaurs.

Dino Stroll kicks off on Saturday, June 26th at 10 a.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online. For more information on the Dino Stroll visit, https://www.dinostroll.com/