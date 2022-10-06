GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs is a regular feature on Local 5 News at 10.

Moxie’s in Casco is bringing the music back Sunday, October 9th.

The John Hurska Orchestra is playing from 3-7 p.m.

You are expected to get up and dance to work off that broasted chicken.

There’s also an update from MJ’s Supper Club in Hortonville.

They’re doing a haunted walk to raise money for Children’s Hospital.

From 7 p.m.-10 p.m., you can get your spook and some grub on October 22nd and 23rd and then again from October 28th and 29th.