The Doggy Paddle Pool opens in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Doggy Paddle Pool in Oshkosh might be the perfect place for you and your loyal companion to spend some time together.

The Doggy Paddle by Curve Crest Kennels is now open to the public and offers a great exercise for any dog that loves to swim or play fetch in the water.

Owner Matt Mokler says this facility offers an indoor heated pool for dogs that love to swim, fetch toys in the water, or need swimming lessons.

The staff adds that this center is not only a great activity for your dog but also helpful for any dog that needs to lose some extra weight or has joint problems.

Residents can find the heated pool located on the south side of Oshkosh at Barr complex at 1335 Planeview Dr. Suite 19.

