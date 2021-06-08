The Doobie Brothers to play at Resch Plaza, part of 50th Anniversary Tour

FILE – This Nov. 18, 2019 file photo shows The Doobie Brothers performing at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The band is rescheduling their 50th anniversary tour because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees announced Tuesday, May 26, 2020, that the tour, which was to begin in June, will now kick off in July 2021. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As part of their 50th Anniversary Tour, The Doobie Brothers will make an appearance at the Resch Plaza.

According to officials, tickets are $59.50 for general admission and $99 for VIP general admission pit. Tickets will go on sale starting June 11 at 12:00 p.m. online.

According to the Resch Center’s website, the concert is scheduled for August 21. The Resch Plaza is outside right in front of the Resch Center and Resch Expo.

In addition to The Doobie Brothers, special guests, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will also make an appearance.

More information regarding the concert can be found on the Resch Center’s website.