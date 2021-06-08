GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

The Einstein Project introduces mobile creativity lab

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Einstein Project is introducing Einstein’s Sandbox which is a mobile creativity lab that will be visiting city parks in Green Bay, Appleton and Oshkosh this summer.

Each month kids will experience different themed projects, challenges, and open-ended opportunities to unleash their creativity. During each 2 hour session, there will be different age-appropriate opportunities for kids ages 4 & up to tinker, create, and learn.  ‘

The Einstein Project wants to give kids a chance to learn STEM with some fun activities.

This is a collaborative effort between Brown County United Way, the WPS Foundation and the Mielke Family Foundation. They will be in 13 locations more than 50 times in 3 months. For a full list of times, dates & locations, visit their website.

For more information, you can visit their website.

