GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Elks are celebrating 154 years in communities all across America. Locally, Elks Lodge #259 is commemorating the day by raising awareness.

Nationwide the Elks have donated over $12 billion since they are started. Elks Lodge #259 helps out youth, veterans, elderly and those in need. They are always looking for more Elks to help with their initiatives.

If you want to become an Elk you can visit their website, www.elks.org/