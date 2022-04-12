GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Exclusive Company recently announced the closure of its stores after the death of owner James “Mr. G” Giombetti.

Many customers were saddened by the news as the record store was one of Green Bay’s best music locations but customers have been busy shopping at the store.

The Exclusive Company in Green Bay began its liquidation sale, which sells the remaining inventory at a higher discounted price.

Many are taking advantage of the sale, buying all kinds of items like CDs, posters, and so much more. While the sale is allowing customers to benefit, they’re still saddened about the store’s closure.

“I’m pretty sad. I love coming here and have been for years. They have the best selection of vinyl around town. Lots of bands you wouldn’t find at regular stores. You got idols from across in the U.K., and I don’t think I can find this anywhere else,” said Betsy Johnson while waiting in line to check out.

“It’s sad, it’s really sad. I don’t know what Green Bay’s going to do without it,” said Ted Nehring from Madison. Nehring, like many others, traveled to take advantage of the sale.

While the sales are nice, The Exclusive Company truly had a lasting impression on everyone that shopped there. The sale continues through the week until The Exclusive Company closes down, which will be in July at the latest.