‘The Film Forte’ brings Hollywood to Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s a two-day event that gives people the opportunity to honor independent films and the hard work that goes into them, and it’s held in downtown Appleton.

Dan Davies, the creator of ‘The Film Forte’ stopped by Local 5 Sunday Morning to talk more about it.

The event will be held October 18 and 19 and will include a video from Neal McCoy to accept the Indie Music 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award. Jeff Olm will also be honored at the event. Olm has worked on visual effects and coloring for blockbusters such as “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Avengers,” “Spider-man,” and “Titanic” (to name a few).

For more information, or to get your tickets, head to The Film Forte’s website.