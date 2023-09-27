GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wednesday, September 27, 2023, will mark the end of the 2023 season for the Farmer’s Market on Broadway.

Organizers say the Farmer’s Market on Broadway will wrap up its 20th anniversary season in a big way as On Broadway, Inc. will be offering free cake at the event.

“The Farmers’ Market on Broadway is one of the largest and most beloved community events in the city of Green Bay and it is always sad to see it come to a close. Come enjoy one final market this season to help celebrate 20 years of fresh produce, food trucks, live music, supporting small businesses, and fun.” Allie Thut, Director of Special Events with On Broadway, Inc.

The event will run from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. with brief remarks being made at the main stage of the market by Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and Executive Director for On Broadway, Inc. Brian Johnson at 4:00 p.m.

After the remarks, market officials say Mayor Genrich will then cut and hand out cake to all market-goers while supplies last.

The Cougars, a Green Bay-based 6-piece band with 3 female lead singers, will help send off the season as they are set to perform throughout the event on the main stage in the Beerntsen’s Candies parking lot.

While this year’s 19-week season is set to end, event dates for next season are already set with dates running from May 22 through September 25, 2024.