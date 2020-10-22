The final presidential debate of the 2020 campaign season gets underway tonight in Nashville.

And local political experts told our Kris Schuller, both candidates are well aware this is their final shot to reach a national audience.

In a few hours President Trump and Joe Biden will debate the issues one final time before election day here at Belmont University. And local experts expect it will be spirited, but not chaotic, like the first matchup in Cleveland

“Former Vice President Biden will in fact try to act presidential and I think Donald Trump will be Donald Trump,” said Phil Clampitt. “I think he’ll be more restrained, he’s a passionate person.”

UW- Green Bay Professor Phil Clampitt says polls show President Trump is behind in the race and the coronavirus is dragging him down.

“How it should be handled, who should be handling it and the effectiveness of the current measures,” Clampitt said.

Clampitt believes the president needs to make clear his plan for managing the pandemic going forward and as for former Vice President Joe Biden, others believe his goal is to avoid losing his cool.

“The former vice president will want to really continue forward with what he’s doing, in trying to be consistent and try to talk about policy,” said political expert David Helpap.

Helpap says polls show Biden leading in key swing states – including Wisconsin. So, his strategy of focusing on integrity and his agenda for the future seems to be working – so stick to it.

“His best strategy is to try to be consistent, try to be stable, try to stay above that and not get dragged down in some of these personal attacks,” Helpap said.

Because this last debate will likely leave a lasting impression on millions of undecided voters, with just 12 days to go until the election.

New rules have been put in place to keep this debate from turning into another shouting match.

A mute button has been installed, so each candidate isn’t constantly interrupted as they speak.