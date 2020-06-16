The Fox Cities PAC goes digital with ‘The Show Must Go On Show’

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Earlier this year the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center lowered their curtains and closed their doors due to COVID-19, but that hasn’t stopped the PAC from bringing the “arts” to the community.

After closing their doors back on March 14 staff at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center immediately went to work to find new and creative ways to stay engaged with the community – one such way was a new program called, The Show Must Go On Show.

The Show Must Go On Show is a new digital series featuring PAC President Maria Van Laanen speaking with special guests from the broadway industry, local arts supporters, and much more. Past episodes have included interviews with individuals like grammy nominated songwriter Jim Brickman and President of Marketing for Broadway Across America Bob Bucci.

The center says the series is just one more way to stay connected with the community while they wait for the day that they can be together in person once again.

Episodes are available for viewing at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center’s Facebook page.

