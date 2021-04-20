The Fox Valley responds to Derek Chauvin’s conviction

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Activists in Oshkosh were planning a rally for justice and reform before the Derek Chauvin verdict was reached.

Hollie Poupart, a Community Activist for United Action Oshkosh, said “This event was planned prior, regardless of what the verdict would be we were gonna create an event where we could all be together.”

While it has been quiet across the Fox Valley the demonstrations we have seen have been peaceful.

“To let the community know no matter what the results are we are still going to be out here demanding justice for all victims of police brutality,” said Poupart.

The guilty verdict brought some strong emotions from demonstrators.

Ciara Hill, an Oshkosh Advocate and Protestor, said “I was definitely in tears because I was just shocked, amazed, glad obviously, that it’s – that something is shifting, something is happening where now we can see a little bit of a glimpse of justice being served”

Looking to the future this conviction is bringing activists some hope.

“I felt a sigh of relief that ok maybe maybe things are headed in the way that justice can be served,” said Hill.

Organizers said they will be out again when it comes time to sentence Chauvin.