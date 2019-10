Some Fox Valley residents are taking some steps in the right direction to help find a cure for breast cancer.

The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk began at 9:00 Saturday morning at the Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

The walk included the customary 39,000 pound firetruck-pull.

Money raised goes to breast cancer research as well as programs and services for those battling the disease.

Local 5’s own Millaine Wells had the honor of emceeing the event.