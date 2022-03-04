GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Friday fish fry is back! And if you’re not brave enough to do it yourself, you can always leave it up to the experts.

The lunch crowd on Friday kept things busy at Maricque’s.

“You know, I’ve never looked at the menu. I’ve been coming here for 30 years and I get perch, I get perch with bones and that’s it,” one man told Local 5.

The bar and restaurant is a popular spot with one thing in hot demand.

“It’s perch right now because it’s in short supply all over and we have a limited supply of it and that’s what we’re known for,” said Jamie Maricque, a third-generation owner.

You could call it a fish fry institution. It’s been in Green Bay since 1932.

“It’s a different thing during Lent. People you don’t see all year-long all of a sudden come out but you’re used to the regulars and as long as you get into your rhythm you’ll be fine,” added Maricque.

Their days at the restaurant are split into two parts: the busy lunch crowd, and then they close for a few hours until 4:30 p.m. when they get ready for round two.

Besides perch, there are also bluegills, cod, walleye, whitefish, and even catfish. You name it, they probably have it.

In the meantime, the kitchen is busy keeping up with the demand.

“Late at night when it slows down you can talk to the regular customers when they come in,” Maricque said.

Serving up a Wisconsin tradition that is loved by so many.

For hours of operation or to see the menu, visit Maricque’s website.