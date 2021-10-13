‘The future of downtown’: New apartments break ground in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s been a project years in the making. And on Wednesday, the River North apartment construction is officially underway in downtown Manitowoc.

“It will not only benefit downtown, but the entire community,” said Mayor Justin Nickels.

The 87 new apartments are on the fringe of downtown on the river, located at 1000 River Pointe North.

“We just did a market study where we needed market rates, we need income restriction housing options, as well,” said Nickels. He said the new apartments will at least help out in the “market rate” category.

The city said the project is really a double whammy. Not only will it bring in more people to downtown because they live here, the hope is they’ll also spend their money there, too.

“It’s so exciting,” said Karen Nichols, Executive Director for the Chamber of Manitowoc County. “There are so many things going on in our community, and we, just like so many other communities, have a shortage of workers. This is going to bring more jobs and more people into our community.”

The apartments are located on the old Canadian National Railyard property. The city purchased the land a few years ago for $1 million.

“This is the kind of the future of downtown,” Nickels said. “This will be somewhat of a new feel, but that’s intentional.”

The hope is to spark even more development in the area.

“It’s truly an economic engine of the downtown area,” Nichols said. “As a lot of people have seen, we’ve had a lot of progress in our downtown area, lots of new restaurants, lots of new businesses. This is just going to add to it.”

The apartments are expected to be completed sometime in late 2022. There are one, two, and three-bedrooms. Prices are not yet available.

