GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular jewelry store in downtown Green Bay is closing up shop and moving to the Cape Cod of the Midwest.

The Gift Itself, located at 125 North Broadway in Green Bay will be closing at the end of September due to the owner moving up to Door County.

The handcrafted jewelry store that sells, repairs, and offers customized designs will rebrand to Door County Jeweler and will have collections available online.

For now, The Gift Itself will be having a Christmas in July sale to sell off existing inventory, displays, tools, equipment, and more starting on July 1.

According to the business, the last two months between the end of July and September will be used to move any inventory or displays they may still have on hand alongside jewelry repairs.

Way back when in 2011 when I was first offered The Gift Itself, I had no idea what a rewarding and educational experience it would be. You all showed me support and your trust was more than I expected. Not only did you support me and my career, but also my staff, their families and so many artisans from across the country. It is because of all of you that I get to call the last decade, and beyond, of my life a “cherished success”. The Gift Itself on its Facebook Page

Aside from jewelry, The Gift Itself sells ceramics, fiber arts and clothing, fused and blown glass, paintings, and many other items.

For more information about The Gift Itself, you can visit the business’s website here.