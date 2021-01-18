The giving continues after the holidays at the Salvation Army

APPLETON, Wis.(WFRV)- The year 2020 was a challenging one in many ways given the COVID-19 pandemic. It affected the way that people donated, which for some made it easier.

“The season itself had a lot of uncertainty going into it,” said Kristal Knudtson of the Salvation Army. The projected numbers ahead of the season were forecasted down 50% with an increase in families in need by 28%. Still the red kettle bells rang. “It was a scary time and we didn’t know if we were going to make it, if we were going to make our goal,” said Knudtson.

One of the ways that the Salvation Army allowed people to donate is through an application on mobile devices. With a couple clicks, people could donate without even having to leave their homes. “We had to come up with different ways to collect. We are going to keep the different options open going into our next season,” said Knudtson.

It is too early to tell what the holiday season of giving will look like for this year. The Salvation Army board will meet next week to discuss their plans. In the meantime, giving does not just happen during the last two months of the year. The Salvation Army provides a number of services to the community year-round. For more information on how you can help, click here.