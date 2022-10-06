APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local dairy brand Kemps is helping to fill a need for families and food pantries across Wisconsin by donating over 300,000 shelf-stable packs of milk.

The ‘Giving Cow’ milks are single-serve, 8-ounce packs of ultra-high temperature pasteurized milk that have a shelf life of up to 12 months, compared to other milk that has a shelf life of about 20 days from processing.

“Giving back to our local communities is important to us at Kemps, and we know that food pantries are facing particularly tough times now due to inflation and supply chain issues,” said a spokesperson for Kemps, Rachel Kyllo. “Our Giving Cow milks provide valuable nutrition and are shelf-stable, so they don’t require refrigeration.”

More than 36,000 ‘Giving Cow’ milks will be delivered on October 7 in partnership with retailer Skogen’s Festival Foods to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, which will distribute to food pantries and shelters throughout the Green Bay and Appleton communities.

For more information on the Giving Cow Project, click here.