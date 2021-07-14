“The Giving Tree” in Howard-Suamico School District works to remove barriers to education

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – For 13 years, families in need within the Howard-Suamico School District have been able to get a hand up from an organization called The Giving Tree. It’s a group, which as Kris Schuller found out, is focused on helping tear down the many barriers that can impact a child’s education.

Inside the Care Center of Green Bay Community Campus, a monthly food pantry is up and running. An effort put on by an organization, focused on supporting at-risk families in the Howard-Suamico School District.

“The Giving Tree is a student support organization through the Howard-Suamico School District. Our vision is an education without barriers,” said Student and Family Engagement Coordinator Kourtney Feldhausen.

“They’ve just been really good to me and my four children, so I would do anything for them,” said one mother coming to get food from the group’s food pantry.

Founded in 2008, The Giving Tree is funded through donations and supported by the school district and is focused on equitable access to basic education needs for students and families, so they can find success.

“We need to be able to support these kids, so they can come to school ready to learn and be successful. Not just throughout the whole day, but their whole time in Howard-Suamico,” said Feldhausen.

Offering help with things like food from their pantry, school supplies, and other financial assistance.

The Giving Tree touches thousands of lives each year through a number of different programs. And some 100 volunteers help to make it all happen.

“We got all kinds of volunteers rotating in and out as you can see. It’s hot and it’s sweaty and it’s fast and it’s furious, but it’s amazing,” said volunteer Jacklyn Kordasiewicz.

While food is being distributed this day, next month Angela Klumb says these backpacks will be added to the mix, roughly 550, each filled with paper, pens, and more.

“Our families, when they come through and get these school supplies with the backpacks, they are very excited,” said Pantry Supervisor Angela Klumb.

“When things have been tough, they’ve been here for us to count on. It has been a real blessing and I don’t know what we would have done without it,” said another woman picking up groceries.

“It’s that idea of Howard and Suamico, two villages coming together to raise these kids up to make sure they have what they need,” said Feldhausen. An effort that touches hearts and changes lives.

If you’d like to make a donation to The Giving Tree – follow this link.