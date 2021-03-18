The Grand Oshkosh to host Irish band on March 19

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Ring of Kerry will play in front of a select number of people at The Grand Oshkosh on Friday, March 19.

According to officials, a select number of duos will be in the Suite Seats to watch the performance, and patrons can watch a free live stream option.

All five of Ring of Kerry’s musicians will sing and play several instruments that will range from an Irish bodhran drum to flutes and pennywhistles.

Those who have in-person tickets will enjoy two beverages of choice and pre-packaged catering from Becket’s.

This Celtic music event is part of the Alberta S. Kimball Foundation Series.

Representatives can be reached via phone at (920) 424-2350.