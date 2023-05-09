WISCONSIN (WFRV) – In the state of Wisconsin, there are 852 Kwik Trip/Kwik Star stores, and one Fox Valley woman is visiting all of them in just 11 days.

In true Wisconsinite fashion, Whit Meza from Ripon will ride her Harley Davidson motorcycle to every location, averaging around 77 stores a day.

“Why not?” explained Meza. “I don’t know if I have a method to my madness. I live in central Wisconsin, so I’m kind of doing a loopback around. Most of my hometown area is on the east side of Wisconsin. Those are what I’m familiar with and comfortable with. I know each of those spots, so I’m thinking that is a good start.”

The mother of two started her journey on Sunday, May 7, at Kwik Trip #778 in Ripon. If all goes as planned, Meza will finish at store #1209 in Sturgeon Bay on Wednesday, May 17.

Kwik Trip Moto Takeover Whit Meza (Kwik Trip/Amy DuPont)

Meza says she has two passions: endurance motorcycle riding and Kwik Trip. She decided to combine her passion for the ultimate 7,300-mile ride, and she’ll document her journey by taking pictures of her sales receipt at every stop.

In addition to fueling up her Harley, she plans to purchase all meals and snacks from the Kwik Trip, something she think’s her two children might get a little jealous of, as they’re big enthusiasts themselves.

As for her husband, he’s got her back. “He kind of thought about it for a second and was like, ‘ok, that makes sense. Go ahead! You got this,'” said Meza.

Meza’s already in the middle of her journey, and those interested in following the 11-day Kwik Trip trek can follow her social media accounts (@whitmeza) and Kwik Trip’s social media pages (@kwiktrip). The entire state is cheering you on, Whit!