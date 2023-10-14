ASHWAUBENON, WI (WFRV) – Local 5 News dedicates time each night to highlighting traditions that bring our community closer together.

Among the beloved traditions is the Great Pumpkin Train at the National Railroad Museum.

For families who are looking for a happy Halloween instead of something really spooky.

On Saturday, October 14th, we stopped by to see what the ride was all about.

Kids got to trick or treat throughout the grounds.

Each admission on the Great Pumpkin Train included a ride to the pumpkin patch to find that perfect gourd as a keepsake to take home.

“It is our biggest fall event that we do here,” said Justis Tenpenny, Marketing and Communication Director for the museum. “People get to have a ride to our pumpkin patch, enjoy live entertainment, walk through our not-so-scary haunted house and it’s really a family-friendly, fall event.”

The Great Pumpkin Train rides next Saturday, October 21st.