The Greater Green Bay Salvation Army launches its annual Christmas campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) It’s the season of giving and the Salvation Army is stepping up to do its part by kicking off its annual major fundraiser at Fleet Farm West.

This year’s theme is Hope Marches On and their goal is $1,396,000.

Green Bay Mayor, Eric Genrich was the celebrity guest during the launch of this campaign. Mayor Genrich says, there is a lot of need in the community and he is happy the Salvation Army always steps in to help out.

The Christmas Campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year and supports year-round programs to help the community. Community support is vital for their campaign, local businesses hosting the red kettles keep the fundraiser thriving.

Today’s launch has a full line-up of celebrity guests for their opening day including, Ashwaubenon Village President Mary Kardoskee, The Salvation Army`s Captain Shield, Green Bay Police Department Chief Chris Davis and the Green Bay Rockers. All donations will be matched by Kickoff Match Day Sponsor, Dean Distributing.

Red kettles are going to be located all over Brown County, in front of local businesses and the Salvation Army is encouraging everyone to support.

For more information and to donate visit sagreenbay.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

