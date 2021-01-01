The Green Bay Jersey Store becomes the latest brick-and-mortar to shutter due to pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Thursday afternoon, the longtime manager of the Green Bay Jersey Store prepared to close up shop one last time.

“We thought it was fitting to end on the last day of 2020, being just the way this year’s gone and everything,” Manager Mike Walters told Local 5.

Walters has been with the store since its opening.

“I’m proud of our accomplishments over 24 years that we were able to be very successful in a very competitive business,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic proved a hurdle the store couldn’t clear.

“There was no training camp with fans and there was no fans attending games for the season for the most part,” Walters explained, “and our business is very dependant on that.”

According to Walters, the store’s owner decided to close by the end of the year after the initial lockdown ended in May.

“We moved through a ton of merchandise over the last seven months,” he said, looking around a nearly empty store.

The jersey store joins other Green Bay area businesses that sold off their stock and shuttered in 2020.

Titletown Fitness, The Cannery Public Market, and Klika Shoes all said their final goodbyes this year.

Walters said the pandemic intensified obstacles his store faced.

“There’s also the changing nature of brick and mortar retail in general,” he explained. “So much has gone online and with the covid pandemic, even more people shopped online.”

With 2021 and the Jersey Store’s closing looming, Walters said says one emotion was at the top of his mind.

“I’m grateful to all the staff that worked for me over the years, and also to all the wonderful customers I met over the years with so many great stories from all over the world,” he said.