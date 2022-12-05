SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV)-Usually, you don’t think holiday spirit when you think of the Grinch.

But one Oshkosh man changed that on Monday afternoon.

Peter Brayton is a delivery driver. For his route on Monday, he dressed up as the Grinch.

“It was all inspired by my mom, he said. “She wasn’t doing too well but she’s better now and her favorite character is the Grinch. I decided to dress up for Christmas to surprise her.”

He said he ordered a Grinch costume on Amazon and also spent three hours putting on face makeup to complete the costume. He said the costume wasn’t particularly comfortable, but that it was worth it.

“It’s fun and I’m making people laugh and I’ve scared three people today they didn’t expect to see a Grinch out in front of them,” Brayton said.

“Little did I expect to see a Grinch, but he is a good Grinch, I told him that he is being way too nice to be a Grinch,” said Della Clabots of Suamico who got a package from the Grinch on Monday evening.

Brayton said dressing up like the Grinch is going to be a one time thing. However, he said that he’s already thinking about how to one up the costume for Halloween and Christmas next year.