The Heist celebrates grand opening in Ripon

Ripon, Wis. - Ripon, Wis. - Local musician Sam Luna has been making final preparations for the grand opening of his new entertainment space in downtown Ripon.

The former Treasury at 114 Watson Street has been turned into two separate venues.

Downstairs, "The Hideout" is designed to be a retro-lounge that encourages conversation over mere consumption.

Upstairs, "The Heist" will be a performance space that will allow artists from both inside and outside the community to enjoy.

“I always wanted to be a part of bringing art and music into a community, because I believe that music and art — it helps bring people to the area,” Luna said. “I felt like that was the only thing that was missing [from downtown Ripon] — that there wasn’t really an event space, and it needed some art and music to match the artists and musicians that are in the area.”

Their grand opening runs all weekend from May 3rd to the 5th. For more information and a list of upcoming events visit https://www.riponheist.com/