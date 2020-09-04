The hiccups of virtual learning in the Green Bay Area Public School District

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) This week the Green Bay Area Public School District rolled out its virtual learning program and it has experienced a hiccup or two. Kris Schuller spoke with the district’s director of technology to learn more about the issues.

Virtual learning began for 20,000 students in the Green Bay Area School District and as much as administrators wished it had launched problem-free, Technology Director Josh Patchak was anticipating issues.

“We knew that there would be bumps in the road.” Patchak said. “We knew the challenge of troubleshooting 20,000 remote users was going to potentially be an issue.”

But not all were of their making. This week some schools on Green Bay’s east side went on lockdown and classes were interrupted as police searched for a shooting suspect. Then a power outage hit, while the district’s filter, which keeps kids safe online, struggled to keep up with traffic.

“The big problem was the filtering system. We were able to resolve that with some additional hardware and changes in configuration,” Patchak said.

Performance led the school district to take to Facebook writing “thank you for your patience and grace as we work together.”

But some parents seemed a bit frustrated by it all. Courtney replied “I’m not going to lie, I’m very unimpressed.” Amanda wrote “Day 3 and I’m ready to call it.” Tammy said “Hopefully better tomorrow, today was mostly off-line.”

“I think the big one is behind us at this point,” said Patchak.

And many said they did understand. Lori said “Bit trying this morning but things were much better after lunch.” Kim wrote “With over 20,000 students it was a given there would be issues.” Jennifer wrote “We know it will get better.”

“We’re in week one, things are going to get better and better,” Patchak said.

Patchak says if you encounter problems, contact the district. They want to help.