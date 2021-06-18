The History Museum reopen for Father’s Day weekend

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The History Museum at the Castle reopened for the first time in almost a year this weekend.

The museum has been planning over the past few months to welcome back in visitors. With the improvement of local health conditions and the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, the museum says reopening was possible.

The History Museum will also be offering a series of outdoor walking tours focused on local history. The interactive Get Up & Go Walking Tours take place throughout Appleton over the summer and into fall. Preregistration is required for the tours and you can visit their website for details on how to register.

The History Museum will be open Fridays-Sundays 10:00am-4:00pm. Admission is $10 for adults, $7.50 for children, and free for Museum members and children under five. For more information visit the History Museum’s website, www.myhistorymuseum.org.