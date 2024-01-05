CRANDON, Wis. (WFRV) – After assisting a deer on Lake Lucerne back to solid ground, first responders in Forest County are warning residents of the current unsafe ice conditions.

A Facebook post from the Crandon Fire Department states that it was asked to assist the Forest County Sheriff’s Office with a deer that needed some help on Lake Lucerne on Thursday.

Officials say that these types of incidents can be a great way for first responders to put their skills to the test due to most ice rescues taking place in training scenarios.

Along with warning residents about the unsafe ice conditions, it was also noted in the post that these types of rescues should be left to the professionals.

While some people may not agree that this is a proper use of resources as it is “Just an animal” or “Wasting my tax dollars,” we believe that in instances like this, if we don’t assist early with proper equipment and training, kind-hearted humans without those tools may become additional victims complicating this type of situation if it goes badly. Crandon Fire Department

The video of the rescue can be seen here, in the comment section of the post.