FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

The Inaugural Fall Heritage Festival is set to kick off in Menasha

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV)- The Fall Heritage Festival, a local celebration embracing the Menasha, Neenah, and Fox Crossing’s amazing heritage, is set for Friday, September 10, and Saturday, September 11.

The Festival will kick off at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Menasha.

Organizers explain that the family-fun event will feature live entertainment, a street dance party, historical themed presentations, arts and crafts, a food and beer tent, and even a wrestling exposition!

The Fall Heritage Festival is including a special element in the inaugural event: a 20th-anniversary commemorative tribute that is meant to pay homage to those who were lost on 9/11. Organizers explain that the tribute is in collaboration with the Neenah/Menasha Fire Department, Neenah Police Department, Menasha Police Department, Fox Crossing Police Department, and the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. Alongside the 9/11 commemoration, the Community Blood Center will host a mobile blood drive.

On Friday, September 10, the Festival kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and will go on until 10 p.m. On Saturday, September 11, the begins at 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. The commemorative event will go from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Inaugural Fall Heritage Festival is set for September 10 and will continue until September 11. The Festival will be located at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Menasha and entry is completely free!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers Walk Off HR

Team of the Week: Oshkosh West

Spirit Squad of the Week: Valders

Band of the Week: Appleton East

High School Sports Xtra: NEC battle royale; KLC, Brillion win lakeshore battles

High School Sports Xtra: Oshkosh West stuns Neenah, West De Pere wins walk-off