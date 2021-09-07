The Inaugural Fall Heritage Festival is set to kick off in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV)- The Fall Heritage Festival, a local celebration embracing the Menasha, Neenah, and Fox Crossing’s amazing heritage, is set for Friday, September 10, and Saturday, September 11.

The Festival will kick off at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Menasha.

Organizers explain that the family-fun event will feature live entertainment, a street dance party, historical themed presentations, arts and crafts, a food and beer tent, and even a wrestling exposition!

The Fall Heritage Festival is including a special element in the inaugural event: a 20th-anniversary commemorative tribute that is meant to pay homage to those who were lost on 9/11. Organizers explain that the tribute is in collaboration with the Neenah/Menasha Fire Department, Neenah Police Department, Menasha Police Department, Fox Crossing Police Department, and the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. Alongside the 9/11 commemoration, the Community Blood Center will host a mobile blood drive.

On Friday, September 10, the Festival kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and will go on until 10 p.m. On Saturday, September 11, the begins at 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. The commemorative event will go from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

