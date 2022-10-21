MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Are ya ready kids? Because a real-life Bikini Bottom Rave is coming to the city of Milwaukee.

According to The Rave/Eagles Club, a Spongebob Themed Party will be taking place on Friday, December 16 at 9:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for $21.50 and the event is standing-room only. The Bikini Bottom Rave is an all-ages show so whether you’re just getting into the animated series now, or have been a Goofy-Goober for a while now, the concert will suit everyone.

There is not much information pertaining to the event thus far, aside from the description “It’s dumb just come have fun. Who cares. Cool is dead. Idk hahaha,” on the Rave’s website.

Bikini Bottom Rave (Photo Courtesy of The Rave/Eagles Club)

For those living under a rock like Patrick Star, Spongebob lives in a pineapple under the sea with his pet snail, Gary, in the city of Bikini Bottom on the floor of the Pacific Ocean.

The yellow sponge works as a fry cook at the Krusty Krab, but during his time off, he has a knack for attracting trouble with his starfish best friend, Patrick Star.

While more details are sure to be released in the coming weeks, you can get your striped sweater ready for December 16.

For more information about the Bikini Bottom Rave, you can click here.