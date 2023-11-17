(WFRV) – A popular radio show in northeast Wisconsin is no longer on the air after Woodward Community Media announced that The Jake and Tanner Show is no longer part of the company.

95.9 KISS FM posted on its Facebook page that The Jake and Tanner Show is no longer a part of Woodward Community Media. The announcement was posted on November 15.

The Jake and Tanner Show is no longer a part of Woodward Community Media. We wish Jake and Tanner the very best and thank them for over six years with us. 95.9 KISSFM on Facebook

The Jake and Tanner Show hosted a Facebook live where they shared what their plans are for the future. The video was over 15 minutes long and the two said they were not done and they would be doing a live podcast.

The two said there was no ill will towards Woodward and the separation was mutual.

On November 27, the show will be going live on Facebook for a show and will also be starting a Patreon.

There was no additional information provided.