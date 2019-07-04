The Liberty Bell rings in Green Bay

The celebration of our country’s independence was signaled with the ring of a bell. An annual tradition that allows us to make some noise and still keep the spirit of the day alive.

“This is what today’s all about, right? We’re celebrating the founding of our country, the Declaration of Independence,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

It’s a beautiful day, a beautiful ceremony, and just really lucky to be a part of it.”

And for many, the Fourth of July is about remembering where we came from.

“Making that declaration of independence, making that commitment to the principle that all people are created equal, and making sure that we live up to that every single day,” he said.

The American dream takes many forms. And for some, an education from the United States is a prize like no other.

“You could take it anywhere in the world and use it,” said Dr. Hector Rodriguez, who immigrated from Mexico about 30 years ago. “It is still your ticket to a very good job.”

It is a day where the melting pot of the world lives up to its name.

“We all should be proud of who we are as American citizens,” he said. “As you heard me say it, I love the United States. We should all be proud of it.”