The “Log Your Loops” on the Trestle Trail in Neenah initiative announced

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)- Future Neenah announced their third annual “Log Your Loops” initiative Monday, May 10.

The initiative is the organization’s way of getting people out and enjoying the Loop the Little Lake Trestle Trail for the upcoming summer.

The trail includes two trestle bridges that close off the Lower Little Lake Butte des Morts loop and then continuing through the cities of Neenah, Menasha, and the Village of Fox Crossing. The loop tracks out to be around 3.1 miles, or 5k.

Starting Memorial Day, May 31, through Labor Day, September 6, trail users can “Log Their Loops” on a bike, run, walk, skate, or however you enjoy the loops and have a chance to win a free t-shirt if you log 50 loops within those dates.

Executive Director Nikki Hessel is very excited about the initiative because she hopes it will bring more people outside and enjoying nature, saying, “The Neenah Community is ready to spend time outdoors and enjoy the warmer weather while connecting safely with family and friends.”

Registration for the contest can be found on the city of Neenah’s website and registration is completely free.