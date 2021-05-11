‘The longest commencement in UWGB history’: UWGB set for one-of-a-kind graduation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 650 University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (UWGB) students will take part in an unconventional graduation ceremony on May 15.

According to UWGB, the 650-plus UWGB students and their families will take part in a graduation ceremony over an extended 12-hour timeframe. Graduates from Fall/Winter 2020 and Spring/Summer 2021, and their families, have pre-registered for time slots, where they will follow a special route through campus.

The route includes:

UWGB faculty, staff and alumni cheering section

Hear the Class of 2021 playlist

Publicly introduced on stage by name, degree and honors

Receive their diploma and an elbow bump with Chancellor Michael Alexander

Professional group/family photo

“This will set a record as the longest commencement in UW-Green Bay history. But based on the reaction to the modified celebration we held last year, it will also be one of the most memorable and most personal for our graduates and their families. And that makes Saturday a day we’re all really looking forward to. After the last year, we’re ready to celebrate,” said Chancellor Michael Alexander.

This will be UWGB’s 103rd Commencement Ceremony since the first one in June of 1970. Graduates from all four UWGB Campuses will be participating. Over 1,600 students were eligible to graduate including 483 from Fall/Winter 2020 and 1,134 from Spring/Summer 2021.

“We are excited, that in the midst of a pandemic, we can continue to celebrate the many accomplishments of our graduating students,” says Vice Chancellor (University Inclusivity and Student Affairs) Corey King.

More information can be found on UWGB’s website.