The Menominee Park Zoo opens for the season

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time this year, the Menominee Park Zoo is welcoming back visitors for the season.

With spring in full swing, Menominee Park is looking for bring back lots of outdoor festivities for the community. They are kicking things off by opening their 8-acre zoo, which gives people a glimpse at a variety of animals including wolves, farm animals, elks, and 18 other species.



The zoo is also welcoming in a new addition, their bald eagle. The bald eagle is from New York and is debuting this season. The Oshkosh Parks department has been working for years to bring in a bald eagle.

The zoo is just one element of Menominee Park. The Park is one of the largest parks in the area and host a variety of events all year long.

The Menominee Park Zoo is open daily from 9am-7pm and it is free to the public. For more information, visit their website.