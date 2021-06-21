The Mile of Music officially set to return to Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- On Monday, June 21, officials have announced the long-awaited return of Appleton’s “Mile of Music” festival.

With the mantra “let’s all get back in the groove” the festival’s producers announced a robust Mile 8 Festival scheduled for August 5 through August 8 in downtown Appleton. The festival asks Mile attendees to continue the tradition of common courtesy, common respect, and common sense in taking in the music more safely both in outdoor and indoor venues.

Dave Willems, President of Willems Marketing & Events and festival curator, says there will be practical, common-sense measures woven into this year’s event to incorporate the return to live-music loving enjoyment with respect to the subsiding pandemic.

Willems says, “This is an opportunity for Appleton to continue to show the state and the country that we can do something very special while doing it responsibly and safely…”

One of the biggest adjustments for the Mile 8 will be a significant amount of performances occurring outside rather than inside.

The festival curator says Mile 8 will offer many of the features common to the good vibes-oriented event. This year’s celebration will have nearly 650 live music sets and music education sessions at more than 40 host venues and festival spaces throughout the four-day event.

The final list of venues is expected to be announced soon following the finalizations of host spaces still being determined.