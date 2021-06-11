The name game: Top five baby names in Wisconsin for 2020

(WFRV) – Looking for the perfect baby name? Here are the ones the Social Security Administration has announced are the most popular baby names in Wisconsin for 2020.

The agency says they began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, thus making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names.

The top five boys and girls names for 2020 in Wisconsin were:

Boys Girls 1) Oliver 1) Charlotte 2) Liam 2) Olivia 3) Henry 3) Evelyn 4) William 4) Amelia 5) Theodore 5) Emma

In addition to each state’s top baby names (and names for U.S. territories), the Social Security’s website has a list of the 100 most popular boys and girls names for 2020.

Here are the fastest-rising girls and boys names in 2020:

Boys Girls 1) Zyair 1) Avayah 2) Jaxtyn 2) Denisse 3) Jakobe 3) Jianna 4) Kylo 4) Capri 5) Aziel 5) Rosalia

How does Wisconsin compare to the rest of the country? Check out Social Security’s website to see the top national baby names for 2020.

