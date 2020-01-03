The Nest Cowork + Club offers space for women entrepreneurs in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A workspace designed for women entrepreneurs has opened its doors in downtown Green Bay.

“The Nest Cowork + Club,” located on North Broadway, is designed to bring diverse women together through workshops, resources, office space, and community connections.

Workspaces have become a common trend in larger cities as a way for business leaders and entrepreneurs to connect in person.

“We started a group on Facebook called Women and Entrepreneurship Northeast Wisconsin. We currently have over 700 women in that group and so we decided we want to bring that online group together and bring them in a space and so that we can have a physical presence,” says Alex VandeHei, co-founder of the Nest Cowork + Club.

The Nest is currently accepting membership subscriptions, which includes 24/7 access to the workspace and daily fresh coffee brewed from The Exchange Coffeehouse.