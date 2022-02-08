The Nest hosts Annual Galentine’s Day Event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Nest Cowork + Club is bringing back its traditional Galentine’s Day event which brings together women from around the community.

The Nest opened its door in January of 2020, despite the pandemic the business has managed to continually add members and worked to create events that welcome in everyone. The local business’ mission is to bring together entrepreneurs, women, & moms while also providing resources, office space, and community connection.

Co-owner, Alex VandeHei says they plan events twice a month for members and nonmembers. She hopes this can bring in more people, so they can experience the Nest and consider being apart.

For business owners Mary Breuer and Jessica Cofler, joining the Nest gave them an opportunity to interact more with local entrepreneurs as well as give them a space to find friendship. New member, Bella Friday has been working remote for two years and says joining the Nest has helped her mental health and become a place where she can bond.

Their 3rd Annual Galentine’s Day begins at 6pm at 111 N. Broadway, Ste D. Members can be apart of the event for free and nonmembers can join for a fee of $35. For more information on joining, you can visit their website.