The Neville Museum opens Spectacular Science exhibit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Science Spectacular exhibit is taking visitors on an adventure. The exhibition features 4 mini exhibits, that focus on bees, birds, germs, and engineering.

Exhibit curator, James Peth says he wanted to give visitors an in-depth look into how the subjects’ historical context impacted our community.

The exhibit took two years to curate. During its creation, the pandemic occurred but Peth documented the historical event in real-time and was able to include it in the exhibit.

The museum is open every day of the week except, Monday. People are encouraged to book online, before coming and touring the museum. For more information, you can visit their website.