The new look of Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic

Menasha, Wis. (WFRV) – Halloween is only one of the traditions to be upended for families across Wisconsin. Cities across the Northeast are canceling their official Trick-or-Treat hours but families are still finding ways to make this year memorable.

The Schubert family in Menasha is inviting anyone to come and take a look at Schubert’s Spooky House for some safe fun this season.

Charity Schubert, the creator of the Halloween house said, “Initially we did it because my late husband and I loved Halloween. We now do it in his memory, he passed away in 2015 from an accident so now we do it to keep his name and memory alive.”

She said that COVID has changed the traffic at her house, “I feel that COVID has actually allowed us to have more people come and explore us and get our name and house out. There’s a lot less for people to do so it allows our house to get more recognition.”

She said that she will still hand out treats on Halloween to anyone that visits her house just in a safer manner than typical door-to-door Trick-or-Treating.

“We’re going to have a table set up in the driveway instead of at our front door and we’re gonna encourage one family to wait on the sidewalk while one family’s at the table and wait for them to walk away before they come up and get their treat.”

The display is something that is available for the whole family, “Our display is really family friendly, we do have a couple things that will jump out and scare you, sometimes our kids will dress up and have fun and try and get a little scream out of you. We offer Charlie Brown’s Great Pumpkin Patch where children can write a letter to the Great Pumpkin and if they leave their name and address the Great Pumpkin will write them back.”

Other families are also getting creative this Halloween with what they plan on doing on the holiday, the Balde Family is going to do things together to avoid larger gatherings.

Cassandra Balde, Manitowoc, said, “I think we’ll probably do some baking and pumpkin carving.”

The family is taking part in actives such as spending the day at Mulberry Lane Farm in Hilbert to keep themselves safe but still celebrate the holiday season.

“It’ really nice here because you can social distance. There are many, many different areas to pet animals, different buildings to go into, today we were not six feet within anyone at any given point so that’s super awesome,” said Cassandra.

The Balde family said that while it’s disappointing they are getting through it.

“It’s different this year. It’s kinda disappointing… just trying to adapt to some of the changes obviously,” Josh said about the situation. But he and his wife are trying to do what they can to have fun for their daughter, Cassandra said, “I would say it’s super disappointing, especially for the kids, I feel terrible for all the kids but you just gotta get out there and make the most out of it.”

The farm is even shifting their usual fall focused activities to include a day of Halloween special.

Bonnie Keyes, co-owner of Mulberry Lane Farm, said, “well we’re really excited for this weekend. Usually, we celebrate the harvest but because so many communities aren’t having trick-or-treating we put on our thinking cap and we’re inviting our little friends to come out to the farm in costume and those that arrive in costume will get three dollars off their admission both Saturday and Sunday, October 31st and November 1st. And we encourage them to dress up as their favorite farm animal.”

And while Halloween might have a new look this year it’s not canceled for those who can get creative.