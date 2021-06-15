GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park to host Father’s Day, World Giraffe Day Events

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo and Adventure Park is holding two big events this Father’s Day and the day after.

On Father’s Day Sunday, June 20, all dads will receive free admission to the NEW Zoo, plus half-price zips at the Adventure Park. Both discounts can be applied in person.

Activities planned for this day are:

  • Exploring the hands-on Red Wolf Discovery Station
  • The unveiling of a new sculpture beside the Red Wolf Habitat at 10:00 a.m.

On Monday, June 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park is celebrating World Giraffe Day.

Activities included on this day are:

  • Behind the scenes tours of the Giraffe Building
  • Hand and arm painting
  • Children’s games and crafts
  • The chance to get up close to the Giraffes

For more information or to buy tickets to these events visit the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park’s website.

