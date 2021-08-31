The NEW Zoo welcomes back its annual “Brew at the Zoo” event in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Looking to find your new favorite beer? Well, why not try a variety of delicious samples, while also supporting a great cause.

The NEW Zoo Adventure Park announced on Tuesday, August 31, the annual return of Brew at the Zoo fundraising event with Mad City Windows & Baths to support conservation at the Zoo.

Brew at the Zoo is scheduled for Thursday, September 16, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will be 50 different featured craft brews, seltzers, and non-alcoholic drinks at 20 different spots spread out throughout the entire zoo, officials say.

There will be two different types of tickets available for guests to purchase. The “Designated Driver” ticket will be $15 dollars and the “Unlimited Tasting” tickets will sell for $40. Reports describe that at the event, both tickets will include popcorn and pretzel samples.

Upon your departure from the Brew at the Zoo event, guests will receive a “Brew at the Zoo” beer glass. If all of these delicious samples make you hungry, The Dog House will be at the Zoo selling their famous, and fresh, fried cheese curds for guests. If you are needing to feed that sweet tooth craving, you’re in luck; The Dough Shoppe will also be on-site with all of their delicious desserts available.

While at the event, guests have a chance to partake in 50/50 raffles, bucket raffles, carousel races, giant yard games, and so much more. Raffles will be drawn around 7 p.m. and winners do not need to be present to claim their prizes.

Organizers say there is a limited amount of tickets, so guests are encouraged to get them sooner than later. To purchase your tickets for Brew at the Zoo head over to the New Zoo’s website. Tickets go on sale on September 1.