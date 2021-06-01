The NEW zoological Society is bringing a wine event to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, June 1, the NEW Zoological Society is happy to announce their new “Sip ‘n Safari” will be held this June.

The wine theme event will be held at the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park on Tuesday, June 22. Guests will follow a “path to adventure” which will allow them to experience wildlife from across the globe, while also getting to enjoy some wine and cheese a unique “watering holes” throughout the Zoo.

This adult-only event is meant to highlight threatened and endangered species in the association of Zoos & Aquariums’ flagship conservation program, SAFE: Saving Animals From Extinction. Proceeds from this event will support conservation programs.

Tickets for Sip ‘n Safari are $30 per person in advance and $35 at the door. The event will take place rain or shine. Guests must show a valid photo ID at the gate. Tickets can be purchased online.