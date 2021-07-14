The newest dining option in NE Wisconsin: ‘Whoopensocker Burger & Brat Co.’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking for a new place to eat in addition to enjoying the food from the comfort of their own home, can now order from Whoopensocker Burger & Brat Co.

What is Whoopensocker Burger & Brat Co. and why is it called Whoopensocker?

First, the co-founder and CEO of Madison-based Eatstreet says “Whoopensocker is an original Wisconsin word that means ‘anything extraordinary of its kind.”

Second, Whoopensocker Burger & Brat Co. is a new delivery-only restaurant that was launched by the Milwaukee Brewers and EatStreet. Whoopensocker can be enjoyed across ten cities in Wisconsin.

The ten cities listed on their website are:

Appleton

Fitchburg

Fond du lac

Green Bay

Janesville

La Crosse

Madison

Milwaukee

Oshkosh

Wausau

There are no physical Whoopensocker Burger & Brat Co. locations where people can sit down and enjoy the food, it is a delivery-only restaurant.

“We take a lot of pride in serving great food at American Family Field, so it seemed only natural to do the same thing throughout Wisconsin,” says Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

The menu includes burgers ranging from a classic burger to a ‘Wiscurdsin’ burger. There are also four options to choose from for brats. Not to mention the five choices of sides which include a giant Bavarian pretzel as well as tailgater fries.

For those who wish to try Whoopensocker Burger & Brat Co., click here and then enter the delivery address to see if they deliver in your area.