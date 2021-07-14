FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

The newest dining option in NE Wisconsin: ‘Whoopensocker Burger & Brat Co.’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking for a new place to eat in addition to enjoying the food from the comfort of their own home, can now order from Whoopensocker Burger & Brat Co.

What is Whoopensocker Burger & Brat Co. and why is it called Whoopensocker?

First, the co-founder and CEO of Madison-based Eatstreet says “Whoopensocker is an original Wisconsin word that means ‘anything extraordinary of its kind.”

Second, Whoopensocker Burger & Brat Co. is a new delivery-only restaurant that was launched by the Milwaukee Brewers and EatStreet. Whoopensocker can be enjoyed across ten cities in Wisconsin.

The ten cities listed on their website are:

  • Appleton
  • Fitchburg
  • Fond du lac
  • Green Bay
  • Janesville
  • La Crosse
  • Madison
  • Milwaukee
  • Oshkosh
  • Wausau

There are no physical Whoopensocker Burger & Brat Co. locations where people can sit down and enjoy the food, it is a delivery-only restaurant.

“We take a lot of pride in serving great food at American Family Field, so it seemed only natural to do the same thing throughout Wisconsin,” says Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

The menu includes burgers ranging from a classic burger to a ‘Wiscurdsin’ burger. There are also four options to choose from for brats. Not to mention the five choices of sides which include a giant Bavarian pretzel as well as tailgater fries.

For those who wish to try Whoopensocker Burger & Brat Co., click here and then enter the delivery address to see if they deliver in your area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Top players gather for return of Coaches Association All Star Game

UW-Green Bay introduces new Athletic Director Josh Moon

Bay Port grad and Raiders fullback Alec Ingold talks year three in the NFL

Bucks Game 3 Win

WBCA All Star Classic

11-On Tournament