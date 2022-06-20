GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There are many new murals along Broadway in Green Bay.

The remnants of the weekend’s Mural and Buskers Festival which enjoyed great weather.

But there’s also the show off-Broadway. Beautiful murals tucked away on the side streets and alleyways.

That includes the work of Green Bay artist Andrew Liskens.

His beige and white masterpiece entitled “Ghost Flowers” had a lot of people venturing behind the “Gather” event space for a closer look.

“People walk by and there’s an immediate endorphin rush,” Liskens said. “There’s no elitist baggage. Anybody can walk up to it. I love it!”

Then there’s the collaboration between Kent Hutchinson and Gregory Frederic at 201 West Walnut.

Their huge painting tells the story of Green Bay from the times when the buffalo roamed and also traces its farming heritage and reliance on the Fox River.

There’s also a winding piano on the east wall of SMA Constructions to represent the music and culture of the city.

“It gives us a chance to talk about why the arts are so important for Green Bay,” Hutchison said of the festival where passers-by got to watch the artists work. “It’s not just beautification. But talent and youth retention. Economic development. All those things are better when we invest in the arts.”

Here is a list of all the new murals and pieces of art: