‘The Office’-inspired pop-up bar featured in Cudahy

CUDAHY, Wis. (WFRV) — Fans of The Office have a new place to relive the memories of the show.

City Lounge in Cudahy is turning their bar into the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company office during a pop-up experience.

There is no admission fee and the bar is open every day from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Attendees must be 21 years old or older and the bar will feature a themed drink menu. Bargoers can also play warehouse basketball and sit at the desk of their favorite employee.

Local 5’s sister station, CBS 58, says the experience begins Friday at 3 p.m. and runs until September 22.